Mikhail Zabelin: "Russians living in Azerbaijan protect the country's interests in all cases"

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted the presentation of www.arma.az, the website of the Association of the Russian youth of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, during the presentation it was noted that the website will promote the integration of Russian and Russian-speaking youth in the modern society in Azerbaijan, create a good platform for exchange of information and provide the young people with the information about the planned events beforehand. At the same time, the option of asking any question online will enable the young people to contact the organization management. The association thanked the Council on State Support to NGOs under the President of Azerbaijan for financial assistance.

Speaking at the presentation, Milli Majlis deputy, head of the Russian Community in Azerbaijan Mikhail Zabelin said that nearly 17,000 Russian young people study in the country today: "Russians living in Azerbaijan protect the interests of the country they live in all cases."

The presentation was attended by Association chairman Roman Boriskin and its activists Regina Kovolyova, Nikita Yudin and others.