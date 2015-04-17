Malta's Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat will arrive in late April.

Report informs that, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora stated it. The purpose of the visit is to attend the Third Global Open Society Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. Participating in the discussion in the framework of the forum, the head of Malta's government will speak about the topic on "The European Union and its neighborhood policy".

Joseph Muscat visited Azerbaijan in December 2014, and discussed the issues on cooperation between the two countries in various fields in a number of official meetings.

Acting as a radio journalist for many years, later 41-year-old J.Muskat involved in politics and was elected as MP and led the Labor party. In March 2013, he was appointed Prime Minister of the country.