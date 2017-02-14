Macedonian President will visit Azerbaijan in March

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov and his spouse Maja Ivanova will pay a visit to Azerbaijan in March.

Report informs citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, main purpose of the visit is to attend the 5th Global Baku Forum to be held on March 16-17, with the support of the committee and organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Notably, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov closely cooperates with the Nizami Gancavi International Center. Gjorge Ivanov has taken part in the 3rd and 4th Global Baku Forums as well as High-level meetings of the center in Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Moreover, the School for Young Leaders initiated by the Macedonian President, has been collaborating with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for over 3 years.

In addition to the President of Macedonia, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis, Albanian President Bujar Nishani as well as other incumbent and former heads of states will take part in the fifth Global Baku Forum. The next froum is entitled "Future of foreign relations: power and interests". Influential social and political figures, scholars will exchange views on future of transatlantic relations, fight against terrorism, role of China in international relations, future of Europe, threats of populism and extremism to international security as well as offer solutions.