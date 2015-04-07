Macedonian President to arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Macedonian President George Ivanov will arrive in Azerbaijan in late April.

Report was told by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the aim of the visit is to attend the Third Global Open Society Forum in Baku. More than 10 countries' current presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers will attend the Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. In general, about 350 delegates including former heads of states and governments, politicians, scientists and experts will take part in the event.

Influential political leaders will discuss the world issues - on ethnic and other conflicts, terrorist threats, democratic development, education, environment and several global problems and exchange views on finding solutions of them in the Third Forum.

The First and Second Global Open Society Forum were organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the Club of Madrid with the support of the State Committee in Baku in 2013 and 2014.