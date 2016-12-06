Leyla Aliyeva: Azerbaijan and Russia have long-term friendly relations - PHOTO

Moscow. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan and Russia have long-term friendly and cooperative relations."

Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Chairwoman of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AMOR), Leyla Aliyeva said at the opening of the 7th forum in Moscow.

"Azerbaijanis love great Russian culture, literature and art", L.Aliyeva said.

According to her, Azerbaijani youths, studying, working and living in Russia, also, pay attention towards their own culture and history: "Azerbaijani youth is very sensitive to the history of Azerbaijan. That's why each year we hold events on Khojaly genocide around the world. We believe justice will be restored. We try to organize all our events in the spirit of tolerance and multiculturalism. We look into the future with confidence and develop."

L.Aliyeva stressed that the organization has created great opportunities for young people: "The Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia is an organization, where you can develop your skills or get new knowledge. Azerbaijani language courses will be launched in the organization in near future."

Prior to the start of the forum, L.Aliyeva was acquainted with the exhibition "Independent Azerbaijan - 25 years".

Notably, the forum was attended by Azerbaijani Youth and Sport Minister Azad Rahimov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu, other Azerbaijani and Russian officials, MPs, as well as the youths, representing Azerbaijani student clubs of the Russian leading higher education institutions.