Leyla Aliyeva attended 7th AMOR forum in Moscow

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 7th forum of Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AMOR) titled “AMOR`s generation: patriotism, creativity, success” has got underway at Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

Report informs referring to AZERTAC, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chairperson of AMOR Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Supported by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sport, the event brings together Azerbaijani and Russian officials, more than 500 representatives, as well as AMOR`s regional activists, members of youth organizations in Russia.

The forum will continue with plenary sessions.

The event will also feature a concert.