Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ / Last year more than 10 thousand Azerbaijanis accepted Russian citizenship.
Report informs citing the Sputnik, Azerbaijan ranks 7th among the post-Soviet countries in this indicator (10, 394 people).
Most of all, Ukrainians (85,119 people), Kazakhis (40,718 people) and Tajikis (29,039 people) apply for a Russian passport. Armenia is in the fourth place (23, 334 people).
Russian citizenship is interested least by Turkmens (729 people), Latvians (166 people) and Lithuanians (115 people).
