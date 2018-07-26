 Top
    Last year, more than 10 thousand Azerbaijanis accepted Russian citizenship

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ / Last year more than 10 thousand Azerbaijanis accepted Russian citizenship.

    Report informs citing the Sputnik, Azerbaijan ranks 7th among the post-Soviet countries in this indicator (10, 394 people).

    Most of all, Ukrainians (85,119 people), Kazakhis (40,718 people) and Tajikis (29,039 people) apply for a Russian passport. Armenia is in the fourth place (23, 334 people).

    Russian citizenship is interested least by Turkmens (729 people), Latvians (166 people) and Lithuanians (115 people).

