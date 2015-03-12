Kyrgyz President and Prime Minister of Malta to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev and Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat will participate at the upcoming III Baku Global Forum of open societies.

Report was told at the press service of the State Committee for Works with Diaspora.

On this occassion, in late April in Azerbaijan planned arrival of the heads of states and governments of both countries. The visit is also expected number of official meetings with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Prime Minister of Malta.

III Global Open Society Forum will be held on April 27-30 at the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi in Baku with the support of the State Committee for Works with Diaspora.

The event will be attended by about 350 guests, including former and current heads of state and government of dozens of countries known political figures, scientists.

The forum will discuss occurring on ethnic conflicts, the threat of terror, the development of democracy and a number of other global problems.