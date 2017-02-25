Kulevi commemorates Khojaly victims

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Kulevi Oil Terminal has held a commemorative event of victims of Khojaly tragedy.

Report informs, in the event it was stressed that the Khojaly tragedy “The Night of 26 February 1992’’, is inscribed in Azerbaijani history in black letters, and is a crime considered the most terrible of all crimes in Azerbaijani history.

"On this day, 25 years ago, innocent men, women and children were brutally murdered by Armenian soldiers. As time passes, history will never forget the needless, unjustifiable bloodshed that was perpetuated on this day", stated in the meeting.

Notably, every year a special meeting and a photo exhibition is organized in Kulevi Oil Terminal to commemorate the Khojaly Genocide. The traditional event was also held this year. During the meeting a minute of silence was observed as the victims of the genocide are remembered. The meeting also included a presentation on the history of the Nagorno – Karabakh conflict of 26 February, 1992, which led to the Khojaly Genocide. This presentation was followed by a short documentary film by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation depicting the historical facts of the tragedy, and how Azerbaijan has made rapid socio-economic development in the recent years.