​"Karabakh Is Azerbaijan!" YouTube channel launched

On the initiative of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Volunteers, a Youtube channel "Karabakh Is Azerbaijan!" was created.

Nearly 50 diaspora volunteers held a video presentation of the channel, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora told Report.

Department head of the State Committee Agil Asadov and coordinator of the "Azerbaijan Diaspora Volunteers" program Bakhtiyar Rahimov also attended the virtual event.

Delivering a keynote speech, the committee official greeted the young people and highlighted the significance of such an initiative.

The youth also underlined the importance of conveying the truth about Azerbaijan, especially the facts about Nagorno-Karabakh to the world community at a time of information warfare. They expressed gratitude to the State Committee and its leadership for their support.

The channel aims to make the statement "Karabakh Is Azerbaijan!" accepted all over the world, and to involve more young people in promoting Azerbaijani truths.

The volunteers pledged to do their best to make and share more and more videos about Karabakh realities, history, nature, traditions, cuisine, population, culture, music, personalities, etc. in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian.