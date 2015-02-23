Justice for Khojaly action took place in front of Canadian Parliament

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani diaspora in Canada held a protest in front of the Canadian Parliament, Ottawa.The action organized by the Azerbaijani students of the University of Waterloo and Toronto was attended by Turkish students.Report informs referring to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The action began with a minute of silence in memory of victims of Khojaly genocide and anthem of Azerbaijan.

Students holding the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey and posters to recognize the Khojaly genocide, voiced Justice for Khojaly slogans.

After that, the protesters went to the embassy of Armenia. During the procession, students distributed brochures, magazines, and other visual aids with information about the Khojaly tragedy to local residents.

The protest action ended in front of the Embassy of Armenia to cease Armenian terrorism and occupation.