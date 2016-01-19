Japanese TV broadcasts program about Bloody January tragedy

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese “World Investors TV” internet television has broadcast a program about the 20 January tragedy, Report was told in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The program spoke about the history of Bloody January tragedy. On the night of January 19-20, 1990, soviet army and its tanks invaded Azerbaijan`s capital city Baku and killed 147, wounded more than 700 people. That day entered the history as a page of heroism of those who was killed for the freedom and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The Soviet regime used force to suppress struggle for freedom of Azerbaijanis. Among the former soviet republics, Azerbaijan was the first republic which made serious step towards the independence. Despite great slaughters, soviet leadership couldn`t impede the struggle for freedom of Azerbaijani people, and after 20 months the country restored its independence.

The “Black January” demonstrated will and bellicosity of Azerbaijani people to whole world. The Soviet leadership`s effort to frighten people and to lengthen life of the soviet system by means of power failed.”