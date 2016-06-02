​IV Congress of World Azerbaijanis starts tomorrow

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ IV Congress of World Azerbaijanis will begin in Baku tomorrow.

Report informs, the two-day meeting will bring together over 500 diaspora representatives and guests from 49 countries. Well known politicians, public figures, scientists and senior officials from several countries, members of parliament will be among the participants.

According to the program, on June 2 the participants of the congress national leader will visit Heydar Aliyev's memorial in the Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs, who died for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the memorial complex of Turkish soldiers.

The opening ceremony of IV Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Baku will take place on June 3. After the official opening sessions of the Congress will continue their work on the panels.

During the event, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora will meet with heads of state and government structures.

At the end the congress is expected to adopt a number of documents.

The Congress will complete on June 4.

Notably, more than 450 Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations operate in many countries of the world. I congress of World Azerbaijanis has been organized in Baku on November 9-10, 2001 on the initiative of national leader, President Heydar Aliyev. II congress has been held 5 years later, on March 16, 2006 in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated February 8, 2006 No. 1291. III congress of World Azerbaijanis has been held in Baku city on July 5-6, 2011.