Italian President receives members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Italian President Sergio Mattarella has received members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on the sidelines of “Response to radicalism and extremism through inter-religious dialogue” preparatory meeting for the 4th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev, Macedonian President George Ivanov, ISESCO Director General Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Committee on Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov, and former presidents of Italy, Poland, Croatia, Andorra, Latvia, Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, Albania, Serbia and Bulgaria.

President Mattarella said there is no place for intolerance, violence and hatred in the world. He stressed the need for fighting against these problems that tore the Middle East and some African countries apart. He said inter-religious dialogue and respect are imperative elements of coexistence.

The Italian President ended his speech citing prominent Azerbaijani Poet Nizami Ganjavi.

Hailing the activity of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Latvian President Vaira Vike Freiberga noted that the organization attaches special emphasis to preventing conflicts and building inter-religious dialogue.

Former Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini underlined the need for signing “Humanity Pact” against hatred and violence.