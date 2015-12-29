 Top
    Close photo mode

    International competition named after Azerbaijani pianist to be held

    Competition, held in France and Switzerland will last five days

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ In May-June, 2016, Pianist's 9th International Competition named after Adila Aliyeva, living in France will be held. Report was told in the press service of State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD). Competition, lasting 5 days will be held in Annemasse city of France and Geneva city of Switzerland.

    Members of jury, prominent political and cultural figures, representatives of press and media are expected to attend the contest.

    Notably, Azerbaijani Honored artist Adila Aliyeva, under whose name contest is held every two years, is a director of French Higher International Music Academy. Musician, living in France at present was born in Baku, then moved to Moscow and graduated from Tchaikovsky Conservatory in this city. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi