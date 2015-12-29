International competition named after Azerbaijani pianist to be held

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ In May-June, 2016, Pianist's 9th International Competition named after Adila Aliyeva, living in France will be held. Report was told in the press service of State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD). Competition, lasting 5 days will be held in Annemasse city of France and Geneva city of Switzerland.

Members of jury, prominent political and cultural figures, representatives of press and media are expected to attend the contest.

Notably, Azerbaijani Honored artist Adila Aliyeva, under whose name contest is held every two years, is a director of French Higher International Music Academy. Musician, living in France at present was born in Baku, then moved to Moscow and graduated from Tchaikovsky Conservatory in this city.