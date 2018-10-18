'Hotline' created for Azerbaijanis in Poland

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Youth Council of Poland has created a 'hotline' for Azerbaijanis living or arriving in Poland.

Report informs that according to Council chairman Nail Ahmad, the 'hotline' is mainly designed for responding to calls related to legal assistance. He said the hotline to operate under number +48 576 164 876 will promptly respond to the calls.

Nail Ahmad noted that the 'hotline' will function in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, Turkish and Polish languages. He noted that it aims at ensuring support to our compatriots in addressing social issues: "We decided to take this step because our compatriots often face problems with law enforcement bodies in relation to the residence permits. If this step is ineffective, we plan to open a free legal consultation for our ctizens next year."