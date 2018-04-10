 Top
    Head of Diaspora: We resolutely condemn insult and curse campaign against Azerbaijan

    Chairman of Munich Azerbaijanis’ Cultural Center, Sattar Karimov says

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Activity against country’s interests beyond the borders of Azerbaijan and participation in the campaigns affecting the country’s image can in no case be appraised".

    Chairman of Munich Azerbaijanis’ Cultural Center, Sattar Karimov told Report.

    According to him, Azerbaijan has such a painful problem as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "Every Azerbaijani should direct all his force and energy to delivery to the world community the actual truths related to this problem."

    Karimov stated that he experienced a deep regret feelings for the insult and curse campaign targeting Azerbaijani state and conducted by some groups: "Activity of these people caused anxiety to our compatriots residing not only in Germany, but in the whole Europe as well. Every person may have different political ideas and beliefs. But this doesn’t give anybody the right to offend and humiliate other people. This does not match with neither ethical regulations nor our national and spiritual values. I urge those people to step off the wrong path and to show respectful attitude to the state attributes. On behalf of our Center, we resolutely condemn the swearing and offence campaign".

