Head of Azerbaijani Diaspora in Ukraine visited Report News Agency - PHOTOS

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The chairman of the Assembly of Nationalities of Ukraine and the Joint Congress of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis, Rovshan Tagiyev visited Report News Agency.

The head of the Azerbaijani Diaspora got acquainted with the activities of the Agency.

R.Tagiyev met with the Chief Editor of Agency Murad Aliyev, as well as journalists of the political department, covering the activities of the Azerbaijani Diaspora was held.

Chairman of OKAU noted that the Azerbaijani Diaspora is actively involved in social and political life of Ukraine.

He urged to treat the problems of the Azerbaijanis and their coordinated activities of the Diaspora organizations abroad more careful, including in Ukraine, pointing to the importance of disseminating objective information.

The meeting also discussed the contribution of Azerbaijanis to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, the coverage of events in Ukraine, Azerbaijani media and other issues.

In his turn, speaking about the activities of the Report Agency, Chief Editor M. Aliyev noted that the Agency pays great attention to the activities of the Azerbaijani Diaspora abroad. According to him, election of R.Tagiyev as ahe President of the Assembly of Nationalities of Ukraine is a great achievement of the activities of the Azerbaijani Diaspora.

The meeting also involved an active member of the Kharkov branch of OKAU Vasif Nabiyev.

The Assembly of Nationalities in Ukraine unites Ukrainian Jewish Foundation, Ukrainian Tatar Cultural Center, the All-Ukrainian Center of Turkic peoples, the United Congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine, Crimean Azerbaijani Community, Congress of the Gagauz of Ukraine and the Organization of other ethnic peoples living in the country.