Group of Azerbaijanis and Turks living in Los Angeles held a rally - PHOTOS

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Group of Azerbaijanis and Turks living in Los Angeles held a rally to protest the events held on occasion of the 100th anniversary of the fictional 'Armenian genocide'. Report was told by one of the activists Elshan Gulmammadov. According to him, the rally organized by Turkish American Community.

According to Azerbaijani student, the action attached by the teachers, students, community activists of Los Angeles. Living in Los Angeles Armenians knew in advance about the campaign, gathered there: "The Armenians were more. They pelted us with eggs and other objects. After the collision, the police dispersed the protesters."

During the event one of the Armenians violated the public order, was detained by police.