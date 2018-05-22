Grandson of last Iravan Khan’s brother: “Day will come when those lands will be returned to its owners”

© Report

Istanbul. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ State Committee for Work with Diaspora has awarded grandson of brother of the last Iravan Khan Huseyngulu and his successorTurhan Turgut who lives in Turkey a honorary decree.

Turkish bureau of Report News Agency informs, chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov has signed a decree in this regard. The award was presented by First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Valeh Hajiyev.

T. Turgut expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for his attention and care:"I am very happy to see these days”.

Notably, our compatriot, who is a lawyer, arrived in Baku in 2016 and participated in the IV Congress of World Azerbaijanis.

Turhan Turgut answered the questions of Report after the presentation of award. He first spoke of his family's emigration history in Turkey.

According to him, his father was always longing for homeland. He was very sad about leaving everything behind. They missed their motherland until the end of their life. I am married and have three children. I live with the same feeling of longing for my homeland as my ancestors and my grandfathers. I think the day will come when those lands will be returned to its owners, and this oppression will end.

T. Turgut stressed that he was proud of being one of the people who witnessed 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic: “I wish my moon-star, quilted flag always fluttered at altitudes”.