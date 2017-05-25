Governor: Azerbaijani diaspora takes active part in social and political life of Tyumen region

Tyumen. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani diaspora takes an active part in the socio-political life of the region.

Report informs, the Governor of the Tyumen region Vladimir Yakushev said at the meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijani media who are making a press tour "Tyumen region: realities, potential, development."

"The Azerbaijani diaspora in the Tyumen region today exceeds 8 thousand people and it is quite active. Here, as regards cultural and humanitarian projects, we have always supported them in this respect and will support them, "V. Yakushev said.

According to him, the formation of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the Tyumen region should be attributed to the middle of the last century, when the oil fields of the region were developed.

According to him, Baku oilmen possessed the richest experience for building a fuel and energy complex in the Tyumen region.

"Then Tyumen was called the third Baku. And the first telegram, which was sent about the discovery of oil in Tyumen, was in the Azerbaijani language, "V. Yakushev emphasized.

The governor stressed that in 2018, Tyumen will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the discoverer of Tyumen oil, Azerbaijani Farman Salmanov, who linked Azerbaijan and the Tyumen region.

"Tyumen people remember and honor the great man, the discoverer of the Tyumen subsoil, your and our countryman Farman Salmanov, who discovered more than 100 deposits. His 90th anniversary will be celebrated in Baku and Tyumen, " the head of the region noted.