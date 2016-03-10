Baku hosts IV Global Forum today

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today IV Global Baku Forum kicks off under support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD) organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center in the framework of cooperation with InterAction Council, Madrid Club, Bibliotecha Alexandrina, Roman Club, World Academy of Art and Science.

Report informs, the opening ceremony is attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Presidents of Albania, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia also are attending the forum. In addition, participation of over 300 representatives from 53 countries, including of 27 former presidents and 23 former prime ministers is expected.

The event provides a platform for incumbent and former presidents, prime ministers, ministers and leading experts in the field to assess the current state of the world, the most pressing threats to international security, and potential routes to the resolution of problems.

The forum initiates a global discussion and identify the neces-sary steps to boost trust and joint work among global powers, so that the path to a multipolar world may be one of peace and cooperation.

The meeting was built on the findings from the Baku Forum of 2015, which reviewed the main challenges to the current World Order and explored options to overcome them.

Over 300 delegates from 53 countries discuss priority issues such as the future of East-West relations, radicalization and extremism, region-specific challenges and opportunities, energy security and inter-faith dialogue, among others.

Day one of the forum focused on specific major geopolitical crises through facilitated discussions, whereas day two will fea-ture smaller, more targeted, parallel “pep-talks,” in addition to concluding summaries and a call for action.

Notably, this is the fourth meeting, held under support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD) and organization of Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The first forum (South Caucasus Forum) was held on May 5-8, 2013, the second (Open Society Forum) on April 27-29, 2014 and the third on April 28-29, 2015.

All three forums have been attended and addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.