Germany registers Azerbaijani candidate in municipal elections

Nominated by the Social Democratic Party of Germany for Euskirchen Muschachas Sultanov has been registered in the municipal elections to be held in Germany on October 9 this year. M. Sultanov has been a member of the party since 2006. If an Azerbaijani candidate is elected, he will be the mayor of one of the five cities.

M.Sultanov was born on September 1, 1967 in Baku and graduated from the Azerbaijan Oil Academy. He has lived in Germany since 1999, having his first job in the country as an assistant engineer at the German Shell Oil Refinery. In 2006, Sultanov began investing in hotels and gastronomy in Germany. He is married and has two children.