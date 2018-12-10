Germany hosts competition race for professional boxing belt named after Heydar Aliyev

Berlin. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Race for the professional boxing belt named after the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev was held in German town of Übach-Palenberg.
German bureau of Report informs that in the race organized by the World Boxing Committee Haydar Aliyev (WBCA), professional heavyweigh boxer from Germany Alexander Frank encountered a professional boxer from Ukraine Roman Golovashchenko. WBCA Head and chairman of German-Azerbaijani Society Yashar Niftaliyev said that the German boxer won the race after five rounds. The Mayor of the city Wolfgang Yungnish presented the belt to the winner.
Mübariz AslanovNews Author