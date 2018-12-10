Germany hosts competition race for professional boxing belt named after Heydar Aliyev

Berlin. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Race for the professional boxing belt named after the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev was held in German town of Übach-Palenberg.

German bureau of Report informs that in the race organized by the World Boxing Committee Haydar Aliyev (WBCA), professional heavyweigh boxer from Germany Alexander Frank encountered a professional boxer from Ukraine Roman Golovashchenko. WBCA Head and chairman of German-Azerbaijani Society Yashar Niftaliyev said that the German boxer won the race after five rounds. The Mayor of the city Wolfgang Yungnish presented the belt to the winner.