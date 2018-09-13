Georgian President to attend meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center met with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Report informs citing the Center that the issues related to the activity of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center were discussed at the meeting.

The delegation led by former Latvian president, member of the center Valdis Zatlers provided Giorgi Margvelashvili with the detailed information about the activities and future plans. Margelashvili said he would attend the next high-level meeting to be held in New York, USA. He will deliver a speech at the meeting.

The importance of the projects implemented by the Center, as well as the ideas and initiatives put forward at the forums it arranges to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus and the world was also stressed at the meeting.