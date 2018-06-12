Georgian FM: Our relations with Azerbaijan developed to strategic level of partnership

© Report

Tbilisi. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Fuad Muradov, the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, met with Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency reports, the meeting discussed the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the large-scale energy and transport projects carried out in the region, the prospects of bilateral relations as well as the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey format.

M. Janelidze especially emphasized developing of relations between two countries to the level of strategic partnership. He said that both countries have the same position in international organizations as well.

Muradov said that the Azerbaijani government, especially President Ilham Aliyev, attaches great importance to relations with Georgia. "The regional projects implemented by two countries serve not only the welfare of our peoples but also for the development of the region as a whole, as well as the energy security of Europe."

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Notably, F.Muradov is on a visit to Georgia.