Georgia: Mass brawl between Azerbaijanis and Svans

A mass brawl occurred between Azerbaijanis and Svans, a sub-ethnic group in Georgia, in Tsintskaro village, Tetritskaro Municipality of Georgia a few days ago, Report's Georgian bureau said, citing local media. Several people, including two Azerbaijanis, were injured in the incident and rushed to hospitals. An investigation is currently ongoing.

