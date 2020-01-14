Georgia: Mass brawl between Azerbaijanis and Svans

A mass brawl occurred between Azerbaijanis and Svans, a sub-ethnic group in Georgia, in Tsintskaro village, Tetritskaro Municipality of Georgia a few days ago, Report's Georgian bureau said, citing local media. Several people, including two Azerbaijanis, were injured in the incident and rushed to hospitals. An investigation is currently ongoing.
Georgia: Mass brawl between Azerbaijanis and SvansGeorgia: Mass brawl between Azerbaijanis and Svans
https://report.az/storage/news/179d5a6435650a728e920c109c803e30/5fbbf66f-ae96-4130-862c-b89f30c986f8_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Protest staged in Germany against killing of Turkish citizen 14 January, 2020 / 15:46
- Well-known Georgian politicians congratulate Azerbaijani people on Solidarity Day - VİDEO 29 December, 2019 / 15:07
- One more House of Azerbaijan opened in Germany 26 December, 2019 / 13:38
- House of Azerbaijan opened in Germany 25 December, 2019 / 11:49
- President Ilham Aliyev met with heads of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in St. Petersburg 21 December, 2019 / 09:53
- State Committee on Work with Diaspora launches new project 17 December, 2019 / 11:55
- Azerbaijani Scientists Diaspora established in Paris 16 December, 2019 / 13:36
- Azerbaijani doctor elected as one of 6 neurologists in world 11 December, 2019 / 09:54
- Georgia and Azerbaijan to set joint university 05 December, 2019 / 15:02
- Chairman of State Committee: Azerbaijani textbooks to be distributed to foreign countries starting next year 05 December, 2019 / 14:21
Cəmilə BabayevaNews Author