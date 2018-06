© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 12, Chairman of the state Committee for work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov will visit Georgia.

Report was told by the State Committee.

According to the information, tomorrow the official visit of the delegation headed by F. Muradov to Georgia will begin. In the framework of the visit, meetings are planned with officials from Georgia and Azerbaijanis living in the country.

The visit will end on June 17.