Fuad Muradov's first official visit to European countries starts

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ The chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov is leaving for the first official visit to European countries tomorrow, on July 10, Report was told by the State Committee.

Chairman of the Committee will meet with a number of officials in four countries - France, Germany, Romania and Ukraine, as well as with the Azerbaijanis living in these countries and diaspora organizations.

The program includes meetings with public figures, foreign citizens graduated from Azerbaijani universities, family members of the emigrants of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, as well as meetings with Azerbaijani youth studying abroad.