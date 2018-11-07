 Top
    Fuad Muradov presents book about Karabakh to Nobel museum

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov visited the Nobel museum as part of his visit to Stockholm, Sweden.

    Report informs citing the press service of the Committee that director Olov Amelin provided broad information about the activity of the museum and spoke about its characteristic features and the expositions exhibited here.

    In his turn, the committee chairman spoke about the history of Azerbaijan-Sweden relations, the activity of the Nobel Brothers in our country and stressed the importance of a deeper study of these pages of history. The sides exchanged views around issues of mutual interest. In conclusion, a book about Nagorno-Karabakh was presented to Olov Amelin.

