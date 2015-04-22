Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina arrives in Baku

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, First Deputy Prime Minister Zlatko Lagumdžija will arrive in Baku on April 27. Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SKWD).

The visit of Zlatko Lagumdžija is participation in the Global Forum III of Open societies, which will be held on April 28-29. A speech of Zlatko Lagumdžija planned at a forum entitled "Restore confidence in the new world order"

Zlatko Lagumdžija directs the Social Democratic Party. In 2001-2002, he served as Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is an academician of computer and electrical engineering sphere.

Global Forum III of Open societies organized by the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, 40 countries will be represented by current and former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers.

In general, the forum will be attended by over 350 representatives from 75 countries of the world.