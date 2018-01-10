 Top
    Famous ideologist Ahmet Aghaoglu's grandson dies

    T. Aghaoglu was born in 1934 in Istanbul

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ / One of the famous ideologists of Turkic world and Azerbaijan Ahmet Aghaoglu's grandson, Tektash Aghaoglu has died.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, writer and translator Tektash Aghaoglu passed away at the American hospital in Istanbul at age of 84.

    T. Aghaoglu was born in 1934 in Istanbul. He studied Law at the Oxford University. His articles about philosophy and policy were published by several newspapers and magazines in Turkey including Ant, Cumhuriyet and Yeni Ortam.

