European Azerbaijanis Congress will hold an extraordinary meeting

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The European Azerbaijanis Congress (EAC) will hold an extraordinary congress on February 27, 2018.

Report informs referring to the press service of the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora.

It was stated that the decision was taken by the EAC Executive Committee. A number of changes are planned to be made to the organization's charter in the congress.

The EAC Executive Committee said that the initiative to hold an extraordinary congress serves to taking organizational activity to a new framework in terms of quality, to create more flexible and operative management mechanism to ensure more effective coordination of member Azerbaijani communities' activities.

The Executive Committee considers that the diaspora organizations are required to conduct more active, effective propaganda in regard with declaration of 2018 as the Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic as well as centennial of the genocide on March 31, 1918. According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On declaration of 2018 as the Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic" dated January 10, 2018, a number of solemn events are planned to be held in different countries of Europe.

The EAC should have a more flexible structure, coordination among member organizations should be strengthen to widely celebrate centennial of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in European countries, introduce statehood history and political heritage, bring the genocide truth against the Azerbaijanis in 1918 to the attention of the international community.

Notably, an extraordinary meeting of the European Azerbaijanis Congress will be held in Amsterdam.