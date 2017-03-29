Enin: Prosecutor General of Ukraine personally controls investigation of crimes against Azerbaijanis

Kiev. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The National Police of Ukraine continues to investigate criminal proceedings for crimes against people of Azerbaijani nationality. The files are under the personal control of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. The Ukrainian bureau of Report was informed by the Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Eugene Enin.

He recalled that on February18-20, delegation headed by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has visited Azerbaijan with a working visit. During the visit, meetings were held with the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Zakir Garalov, Interior Minister Ramil Usubov and Chairman of Justice Court Ramiz Rzayev.

"I am pleased that the visit was very useful for both sides. In an open and friendly dialogue, we discussed with our Azerbaijani colleagues the issues of mutual interest, in particular, have agreed on further steps to develop cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the two states, exchanged practical experience of the systems in bodies of criminal justice of Ukraine and the Republic of Azerbaijan. On special interest of our colleagues was the investigation of criminal proceedings opened on applications as citizens of the Republic Azerbaijan, as well as ethnic Azerbaijanis, Ukrainian citizens (threat of murder, kidnapping, fraud, counteraction to the implementation of legal economic activities and other crimes.) We informed the Azerbaijani side about the current results of this work", Enin said.

"We use all the necessary measures to establish the truth. The proceedings under personal control of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. For today, law enforcement agencies have no grounds to believe that the motive for committing such crimes was on national ground", he added.