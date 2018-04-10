EAC Vice-President: Use of insult and curse as a political struggle not glorifies

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, the vast majority of Azerbaijanis residing in Europe have united around the Azerbaijani state."

Yashar Niftaliyev, Vice-President of European Azerbaijanis Congress (EAC), Chairman of Magdeburg Azerbaijani-German Culture Society told Report.

According to him, use of insult and curse as a means of political struggle and propaganda not glorifies: "Now we live through such a historic era when every Azerbaijani irrespective of place of his residence should stand together with his state and his nation. In these terms, the campaign against Azerbaijan conducted by some of our compatriots in foreign countries is completely contrary to our national interests."

Niftaliyev emphasized that all people with normal judgement ability and world view resolutely condemn this campaign initiated by a group of provokers: "The activity of this group causes protest of all our compatriots. The Azerbaijani society including our compatriots residing abroad stated their protest. The protest actions have been held in several cities of Europe. I think that these protests reflect the community’s response to activity of that group."