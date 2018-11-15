Dutch appellate court upholds decision on chairman of Turkish-Azerbaijani Cultural Association

https://report.az/storage/news/3933d6cdba1c17233ce0328158add4cf/23eafa6e-d3cd-4808-80cd-b7fbdfd99e54_292.jpg
Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Appeal court in Zwolle, Netherlands has uphold the decision on Ilhan Askin, chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Cultural Association in Hague, Report informs citing Armenian media.
It was noted that on March 17, a Dutch court sentenced Ilhan Askin, to a month of probation and 120 hours of community service for insulting Armenians.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author