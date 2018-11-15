 Top
    Close photo mode

    Dutch appellate court upholds decision on chairman of Turkish-Azerbaijani Cultural Association

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Appeal court in Zwolle, Netherlands has uphold the decision on Ilhan Askin, chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Cultural Association in Hague, Report informs citing Armenian media.

    It was noted that on March 17, a Dutch court sentenced Ilhan Askin, to a month of probation and 120 hours of community service for insulting Armenians.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi