Different nations and local officials commemorate Heydar Aliyev in Astrakhan

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ A commemorative ceremony for Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

Report informs that commemorative ceremony attended by acting governor of Astrakhan Region Sergei Morozov, head of the city administration Radik Kharisov, representatives of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, as well as diaspora representatives of other nations started with the visit and laying flowers to the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event continued at the school named after Heydar Aliyev. Participants in the ceremony put the flowers to the bust of the national leader, acquainted with the books and photo exhibition featuring the life and activity of the great personality. As a part of the events that continued at the round table, the memory of the national leader was commemorated with a moment's silence; a film featuring his life and activity was demonstrated and the students read out poems about Heydar Aliyev. Thoughts on the life and activities of Heydar Aliyev and the importance attached by him to the Azerbaijani-Russian relations were also expressed during the event. The participants of the event also discussed the irreplaceable role of the great leader on organizing the Azerbaijanis in Russia, as well as in Astrakhan province.