Diaspora organizations launch campaign on the next anniversary of the Khojaly genocide

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The 23th anniversary of Khojaly genocide is marked by the Azerbaijanis living in the world countries and the Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations in a large scale this year. Report informs referring to the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. By means of these events and actions, the Azerbaijanis will try to show Armenian atrocities and the genocide that the Azerbaijani people exposed 23 years ago, to the community and the people of the country in which they live.

Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations will take an active part in the international campaign "Justice for Khojaly" started at the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva. It is planned to hold protests in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York and the Armenian Embassy in Washington. In Addition, the debates, conferences, round table and commemoration ceremonies on the tragedy among the foreign and local youth in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston and other cities were planned to carry out.