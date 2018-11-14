Diaspora Committee chairman starts official talks in US

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of the delegation of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Europe has started with the visit and laying flowers on the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs citing the press service of the Committee that the delegation met with Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles Carlos Eugenio Garcia de Alba Zepeda.

The meeting was also devoted to the diaspora policy of the Azerbaijani state, the activities of the State Committee and the Fund of Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora. The next meeting of the delegation was held with the Executive Director of the San Diego-Baku Friendship Association Martin Kruming. The meeting stressed the need for cooperation with San Diego, one of California's largest cities.

The parties have agreed to work more actively on promoting Azerbaijani culture and realities in the United States.

A short feature film on Azerbaijan’s tolerance model was demonstrated at the meeting held with 40 members of the Korean-Asian community within the framework of the Los Angeles tour.

As a part of the visit the meeting was also held with Richard Sandler, former chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Federation of North America (2017-18), Vice President of the Milken Family Foundation and member of the Board of Directors of the Berkeley Foundation in California.

The delegation of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora participated in the event organized by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles and hosted by the Iranian-American Jewish Federation. Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov spoke about the friendship between the Azerbaijani and Jewish peoples, the history of the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, and stressed the importance of joint co-operation between the two communities in the United States.

Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev accompanied the delegation during the meetings.