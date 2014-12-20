Date of broadcasting Turkic-speaking countries' joint TV channel announced

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Joint TV channel of Turkish World will be broadcasted in 2016. The preparation work in this direction is underway, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ramil Hasanov said this to Report.

According to him, the initiative to create joint TV channel was put forward by the Heads of member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries. " At the 4th Summit of the Council, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the establishment of the channel that can represent the Turkic world at the international level. And the Heads of member states of the Council supported the implementation of this project. The channel will operate in the fields of education, culture and information."

R.Hasanov stated that the joint TV channel will be broadcasted both in the member states of the Council and in the world. He also added that Turkic-speaking countries' joint television channel is expected to work closely with news agencies of member states of the Council.