    Committee Chairman: Coordination centers will be established in many European countries

    Inefficient use of funds may hold back the work of diaspora

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ "In the near future, political, co-ordination centers will be established in many countries of Europe."

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Nazim Ibrahimov told reporters.

    He said that the state cares about the work of the diaspora: "We need to build our work in such a way that to be able to receive funds from the state. Inefficient use of funds may hold back the work of diaspora. The work with the diaspora must be based on an interior initiative of the diaspora. It will not be built at the expense of Azerbaijan."

    Chairman of the Committee added that because of a lack in capacities of various diaspora organizations, coverage of historical facts is lagging behind.

