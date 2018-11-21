Chairman of Verkhovna Rada Committee: It is necessary to increase the number of Azerbaijani youth organizations in Ukraine

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/c55102e27f8a8e8822c869ec6cbe2c5d/b6499954-f987-4f5b-904d-ab488d68f902_292.jpg

Kiev. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Ukraine, there are a lot of officially registered civil youth organizations, but there are no such officially registered Azerbaijani organizations in Ukraine, except for the small organization of the Union of Azerbaijani Youth in Ukraine, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee of Ukraine on Family, Youth, Sports and Tourism Arthur Palatny said in an interview with Report.

He noted the need to increase the number of such organizations: “I believe that it is necessary to increase their number, and secondly, I think that it is necessary to hold joint forums, joint congresses."

Palatny stated that this policy should be implemented at the state level: "If we are talking about serious mergers of the youth of the two countries, both in Ukraine and in Azerbaijan there are promising, productive, constructive, very competent young people who are interested in politics that want to move forward."

The head of the parliamentary committee also noted the importance of communication at the level of youth organizations in Azerbaijan and Ukraine.