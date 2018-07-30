Chairman of the diaspora organization: “Our main activity is based on close communication with local authorities”

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Our main activity in Europe is built on close communication with elected bodies and regular speeches in local media". Report was told by chairman of the Connect organization in the Netherlands, as well as a diaspora journalist, Vugar Abbasov.

He noted that positive contacts will be continued with Dutch politicians, party members and parliamentarians and mayors on Azerbaijan: “In general, the goal of our organization is to maintain a lasting friendship with local government agencies, elected officials and media representatives. At the same time, we also deal with Azerbaijan from time to time in local press.”

The head of "Connect" also noted that the main essence of this activity is the truth of Azerbaijan, mainly the occupied lands of Armenia, Khojaly genocide and so on: “In this regard, we publish and distribute brochures at our own expense. Many local politicians, parliamentarians, mayors, human rights activists and their families attended the large-scale event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the independence of Azerbaijan in November 2016, demonstrating their great support for our independence and territorial integrity. We invite local officials to such events. All this was widely covered in the local press”.

V. Abbasov emphasized that one of the other directions of the current activity is the formation of close contacts between local businessmen in Europe and Azerbaijan. "Taking the opportunity, I would like to say that if any businessman from Azerbaijan wants to get in touch with the businessmen of the Netherlands, we can organize it very easily”.