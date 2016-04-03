​Bundestag official: Armenia's withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh is overdue

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ German Bundestag official Mark Hauptmann has issued a statement on violation of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report was informed by the press service of State Committee for Diaspora.

The statement said that the withdrawal of the Armenian military forces from the region of Nagorno-Karabakh is overdue: "It is neccessary to guarantee the safe return of the displaced population to their homeland. The institutions of the United Nations have clarified this over and over again in the past and unambiguously demand until today there in statement of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," said Hauptmann in his statement.

"Germany and the European Union stand against the illegal occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh. The resolutions of the Minsk-Group as well as all resolutions of the United Nations, of the OSCE and the Council of Europe have to be implemented".

"We explicitly support the peace process together with our international partners. Prosperity and development can only be guaranteed through permanent peace. The new inflammation of armed hostilities recently has shown that the conflict can escalate again at any time. A sustainable peace process is therefore even more important, in order to create a settlement amongst all parties in the region”, stated the European official.