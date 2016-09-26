Azerbaijanis in Batumi voting in Consulate General

Tbilisi. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Batumi (Georgia) are voting at the Consulate General to Batumi regarding the amendments, proposed to the constitution.

Georgian bureau of Report News Agency informs, the voting process has started on September 26 at 8.00 am local time.

Consul General Rashad Ismayilov told Report that polling station No.53 has been established under Yasamal 3rd Constituency No.17 at the Batumi Consulate General in regard with the referendum on September 26 due to the proposed additions and amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Currently, 84 Azerbaijani citizens have been registered in Batumi. However, more number is expected due to the voting.

Voters list hung on the stand in the Consulate's foyer. The vote process is organized in full compliance with the election legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

All the necessary works have been carried out in relation to the voting.

Consul General Rashad Ismayilov voted first.