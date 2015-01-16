 Top
    ​Baku residents bring flowers to the Embassy of Ukraine in memory of the victims of the fire under Volnovaha

    Candles as a sign of support for Ukraine and condolences over the deaths of civilians also lit at the Embassy

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku residents brought flowers to the Embassy of Ukraine in memory of those killed during the shelling of civilians under Volnovaha. Report informs, candles, as a sign of support for Ukraine and condolences over the deaths of civilians, were also lit at the Embassy.

    Earlier, on January 13 as the result of the gunfire near Volnovaha opened at the bus on the highway Mariupol-Donetsk, 12 people were killed, 16 injured.

    On January 15, Ukraine declared a day of national mourning for the victims. The book of condolences was opened the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

