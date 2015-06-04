 Top
    Baku 2015 Games promotional campaign held in Germany

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Thuringen Azerbaijani Students Association organized the promotional campaign of "Azerbaijan - Land of Fire" relating to the First European Games in Jena, Germany. 

    Report was told by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

    More than 100 local and foreign students, as well as a large number of city residents took part in the event, which took place in international cultural center in the town of Jena.

    The information about Azerbaijani history, geography, culture, ancient and rich musical heritage was provided on the presentation prepared by members of the Association.

    A video reflecting the current situation of the preparatory work for the European Games was featured in the event.

