Azerbaijanis work on action plan for Turkey and South-East Europe

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of European Azerbaijanis Congress (EAC) was held in Istanbul.

Report was informed in the EAC, the meeting took place in the Turkish Society of Solidarity and Culture with Azerbaijan (ISTAD) in Istanbul.

New plans about Azerbaijani’s activities in Turkey and South-East European countries were discussed.

The EAC president Sahil Gasimov and director of ISTAD Safar Karakoyunlu also discussed the preparation of EAC’s extraordinary meeting in February. Afterwards, activities of Azerbaijanis in Turkey and South-West Europe were broadly discussed. Decisions about joint plans on new projects were made. It was decided to hold Istanbul forum of EAC, which will be hosted by the ISTAD.

At the end, Sahil Gasimov was awarded with badge of honor on behalf of Turkish diaspora.

ISTAD was founded in 2010 by the Azerbaijanis, who are Turkish citizens. The organization has hundreds of members across the country and it plays active role in promotion of Azerbaijani realities in the region.