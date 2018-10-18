Azerbaijanis living Turkey hold event dedicated to Independence Day - PHOTO - VIDEO

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/fec25ca96b7921a4b3981ec81d4159f0/e6c1bf67-2835-45f4-b87b-ef0697dd2a25_292.jpg

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the 27th anniversary of the state independence of Azerbaijan have been celebrated in Turkey.

The Turkish Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the event was organized by Azerbaijan-Turkey solidarity and Culture Association (İSTAD).

Azerbaijanis living in the fraternal country gathered together in the Bosporus (Istanbul) Bay, which connects Turkey to Europe and Asia. Later, they had a two-hour voyage in the Marmara Sea on board of "Valide Sultan" ship decorated with the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey. Participants in the event sang the state anthem of Azerbaijan and honored the memory of martyrs who lost their lives for the independence of the country with a moment's silence.

Later, the participants spoke about the history of Azerbaijan, its cultural values, and Azerbaijanis who migrated to Turkey in different years shared memories of their ancestors.

Azerbaijani national music was sounded and dances were performed at the end of the event.