    Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine appealed to state administration

    The document calls for consideration to the rights and opinions of minorities in policy making

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine and other minorities made an appeal to the president Petro Poroshenko, Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers.

    Report informs referring to the Joint Congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine, appeal was accepted at the meeting, which was attended by the heads of several organizations representing national and religious minorities living in Ukraine, as well as MPs, human rights activists.

    The decision adopted at the meeting calls the officials of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to take into account the rights and opinions of national minorities in policy making in all areas.

